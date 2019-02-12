ConCourt slaps down Tom Moyane's bid to get his job back

The Constitutional Court has dismissed former SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane's application to apply for leave to appeal against the decision to dismiss him.

President Cyril Ramaphosa fired Moyane in November last year after judge Robert Nugent, who heads the Sars commission of inquiry, submitted an interim report recommending that he be dismissed for the good of the tax body and SA.

In December last year, the high court in Pretoria dismissed Moyane's application to set aside Ramaphosa's decision to dismiss him.

Following thatruling, Moyane approached the Constitutional Court to apply for leave to appeal.

In an order dated February 4, the Constitutional Court said it had considered Moyane's application for leave to appeal.

"It has concluded that this application should be dismissed as it bears no reasonable prospects of success. The court has decided not to award costs," the order read.

Last week, finance minister Tito Mboweni appointed a seven-member panel to interview and recommend to Ramaphosa a shortlist of candidates to replace Moyane.