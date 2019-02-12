EFF students honour Mlungisi Madonsela at university memorial service

The streets outside the Durban University of Technology (DUT) were painted red on Tuesday as EFF Student Command members marched in honour of slain student Mlungisi Madonsela.

Madonsela was shot outside the university's Steve Biko campus last week during clashes between students and private security guards. He died later in hospital.

His memorial service is expected to get under way at the university's Ritson Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.