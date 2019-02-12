Four Cyril Ramaphosa quotes on Eskom

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been vocal about issues facing Eskom. From its debt, its administrative issues and load-shedding, Ramaphosa has moved to alleviate concerns.



Since taking up office, Ramaphosa has vowed to fix some of the county's troubled state-owned entities, including the debt-ridden Eskom.



Here are four quotes from Ramaphosa on the Eskom crisis.



Sona 2019

"Eskom is in crisis and the risks it poses to South Africa are great. It could severely damage our economic and social development ambitions. We need to take bold decisions and decisive action. The consequences may be painful, but they will be even more devastating if we delay."



Sunday Times opinion piece

In an opinion piece written for the Sunday Times, Ramaphosa said that moves were being made to make Eskom more "efficient".

"We are redesigning and repositioning Eskom for the future. This is not about 'privatising' Eskom but separating and balancing operations to make the entity far more efficient. State-owned enterprises must be fully self-sufficient and able to fulfil their developmental and economic roles. This therefore requires that those consuming services, including electricity, must pay for them."

Mining Indaba

"Restoring energy security for the country is an absolute imperative. We are giving detailed attention to the crisis and challenges that our electricity company, Eskom, faces."



Ramaphosa reassured investors at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town amid concerns over Eskom's stability.

World Economic Forum in Davos

"We're confronted by the Eskom challenge once again, but this time around we are taking steps to address the challenge in terms of the processes that we are involved in."