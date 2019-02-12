Horrific accident on R72 at Kleinemonde
Kleinemonde resident Colin Ashwell took these photos of the aftermath of the accident that took place between a truck and a car on the R72 this morning.
The number of people injured or fatalities are not yet known.
“It would be nice if our traffic officials would take note and try to make it safer from overtaking idiots,” Ashwell said.
Last week Talk of the Town posted a number of photos of illegal overtaking across the solid white line on the R72, between the stretch of road from Fish River to Port Alfred.