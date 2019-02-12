Irate villagers blockade R61 between Libode and Ntlaza
Traffic was backed up for hours on the busy R61 between Libode and Ntlaza on Tuesday hundreds of angry villagers blockaded the route with huge trees, rocks and burning tyres. They are demanding the tarring of nearly 50km of a gravel access road between St Barnabas Hospital and Hluleka nature reserve.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.