Legal team ready to defend teacher who slapped pupil - union

The South African Teacher’s Union (SAOU) has come out in support of a teacher who slapped a pupil during a fracas at Sans Souci Girls' High School in Cape Town.

The teacher and pupil were suspended pending disciplinary hearings after the incident at the school in Newlands.

Chris Klopper, CEO of the union, said: “We support our member and her labour rights. However, should the matter require that the teacher needs representation in either a disciplinary or criminal process the SAOU will undertake that representation if permitted to do so.

“A legal team has already been appointed in this regard.”

The teacher is a member of the union but is employed by the school’s governing body and, as a result, the incident will be dealt with by the governing body.