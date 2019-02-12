News

Lights off! Twitter reacts to load-shedding ... and ponders how to vote in May

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 12 February 2019
South Africans use social media to express their frustration as Eskom implements stage 4 load-shedding.
South Africans use social media to express their frustration as Eskom implements stage 4 load-shedding.
Image: 123RF/Olga Sabarova

Load-shedding quickly topped the Twitter trends list soon after national power utility Eskom announced it would implement stage 4 on Monday afternoon, straight after stage 2 had started earlier in the day.

Eskom reported that the national power grid was under immense pressure, after an unexpected loss of the use of six generating units. It later increased that to seven. 

On Sunday, the power utility had implemented stage 2, for the first time in two months.

The power outages sparked conversations about the deteriorating state of Eskom and the government's plans to fix the situation.

The loss of electricity also got people thinking about who to give their support come the general elections in May, saying they will consider load-shedding when they cast their votes.

On Tuesday, Eskom announced stage 3 rotational power cuts.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
X