Lights off! Twitter reacts to load-shedding ... and ponders how to vote in May

Load-shedding quickly topped the Twitter trends list soon after national power utility Eskom announced it would implement stage 4 on Monday afternoon, straight after stage 2 had started earlier in the day.

Eskom reported that the national power grid was under immense pressure, after an unexpected loss of the use of six generating units. It later increased that to seven.

On Sunday, the power utility had implemented stage 2, for the first time in two months.

The power outages sparked conversations about the deteriorating state of Eskom and the government's plans to fix the situation.

The loss of electricity also got people thinking about who to give their support come the general elections in May, saying they will consider load-shedding when they cast their votes.