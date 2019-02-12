Lights off! Twitter reacts to load-shedding ... and ponders how to vote in May
Load-shedding quickly topped the Twitter trends list soon after national power utility Eskom announced it would implement stage 4 on Monday afternoon, straight after stage 2 had started earlier in the day.
Eskom reported that the national power grid was under immense pressure, after an unexpected loss of the use of six generating units. It later increased that to seven.
On Sunday, the power utility had implemented stage 2, for the first time in two months.
The power outages sparked conversations about the deteriorating state of Eskom and the government's plans to fix the situation.
The loss of electricity also got people thinking about who to give their support come the general elections in May, saying they will consider load-shedding when they cast their votes.
I have never heard anyone in the stratcom media questioning the IPPs deal with #Eskom— Thabiso ? (@Thabisoo_T) February 11, 2019
I mean how can even economists not question the senseless deal with costs Eskom over R1.30 loss on every kWh they buy from Motsepe
U can buy anything at R2.22 nd sell it by 85c #LoadShedding
Rain + #LoadShedding + Klipspruit Valley Road = A HUGE TRAFFIC MESS. Avoid 'Killer Road' at all cost!!! I left home around 7:30pm, now I'm struggling to go back, cars coming from the N17 are driving on the on-coming lane, no way in & out of Soweto ?? @TrafficSA— Thamsanqa ?? (@thamster7) February 11, 2019
#LoadShedding— kiwaj (@Mc_Igo1) February 11, 2019
We are slowly going back where it all began. Candle light and Paraffin#Stage4 pic.twitter.com/2uzLx29LSR
Nothing like the silence caused by #Loadshedding to make you really consider your vote in May.— Mava Kuselo (@MavaK) February 11, 2019
Which political party will give us a non-load shedding country? I’m ready to vote for them this year #Loadshedding— IG: (@Tshegoo_) February 10, 2019
I'm not gonna complain about #Loadshedding, wont complain about #unemployment, won't complain about the fact that my mother is still waiting for her RDP after 24 years leaving me at 23 without a place to call home, I'm not gonna complain I'm just not gonna vote for the ANC.— Slindubuhle❤️?? (@Slindi_ZamaM) February 11, 2019
#eskom can't provide electricity on a Sunday afternoon. In Summer.— #PecanFlavouredResistance™ (@Je_suis_sanity) February 10, 2019
Think about that while #LoadShedding ruins your day.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 12, 2019
Date: 12 February 2019
Eskom implements Stage 3 rotational loadshedding @SABCNewsOnline @IOL @ewnupdates @TimesLIVE @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @CityofCT @eThekwiniM pic.twitter.com/Pzo4hOj7iz