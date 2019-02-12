Nyandeni official arrested for alleged ‘mob killing’

Finance portfolio head of the Libode-based Nyandeni local municipality, Zola Mevana, leader of ANC branch and SACP district, has been arrested in connection with mob killing of a man accused of housebreaking and theft. Mevana, 47, is one of five suspects arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Phelo Makhunga, 31, of Ndayi village near Ngqeleni.