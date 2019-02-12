Saru reported to rights commission

‘EFF supporters’ wants rugby body to answer for racial abuse at Loftus

SA Rugby is being dragged to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after a group of black fans were allegedly racially abused at Loftus Versfeld Stadium during the Rugby Championship match between the Springboks and New Zealand in October 2018. They were also ridiculed as members of the EFF because of the red jerseys they were wearing.