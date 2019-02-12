Three dead in accidents on Eastern Cape roads

Three people were killed in two separate head-on collisions with trucks on Eastern Cape roads at about 7.30am on Tuesday.

The first reported crash involved a truck and a car on the R72 between Kleinemonde and Port Alfred. Emergency services closed the road for about two hours, leaving only one lane open.

According to officials, as a result of impact, the truck veered off the road, down an embankment and caught alight.

Provincial department of transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said one person died on the scene.

“The truck caught fire during the collision, but the truck driver escaped unharmed," he said.

"The sedan driver was not so lucky. He was declared dead on the scene.”

Binqose said firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze and reopened the road shortly afterwards.

In another fatal crash, at about the same time, two people were killed in a collision between a Toyota bakkie and a truck on the N2 near Butterworth.

Binqose said the two occupants of the bakkie were travelling in the direction of East London when they collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

“Both occupants of the bakkie died on impact, while the truck driver escaped unscathed.

"The accident occurred as wet and slippery conditions with poor visibility persist in most parts across the province,” he said.

Three cases of culpable homicide has been opened at the respective police stations.