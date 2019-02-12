Tshwane's new mayor vows to fight corruption

Former DA spokesperson for international relations Stevens Mokgalapa jumped straight to the top of the Twitter trends list after being appointed the new mayor of Tshwane on Tuesday.



Mokgalapa takes over from Solly Msimanga, who left to pursue his premier candidacy for Gauteng in the upcoming elections.



The new mayor was elected at a special council meeting on Tuesday as Msimanga's resignation took effect on Monday.



Mokgalapha confirmed two weeks ago that he had been nominated as the DA's candidate for the capital's mayor.



The new mayor said job creation, better service delivery and doing away with corruption were at the top of his agenda.