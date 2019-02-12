Vytjie Mentor accuses state capture inquiry of being biased against her

In an effort to reassure her, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, heading the commission, said all the evidence was treated equally.

"What we do is try to look at evidence as is presented and look at all possible areas or perspectives from which it can be looked at. We look at what may corroborate you and we look at what may not corroborate you. The questions put to you both by a member of the legal team and by myself is intended to satisfy me," said Zondo.

"If I can’t say how you got to Saxonwold, there might be difficulty with saying, 'Yes, there was this encounter at Saxonwold.' Where you may think, why is this thing not being mentioned - it may be because the member of the legal team is not so concerned about that for now, but is concerned about what may be against you.

"I can assure you that this legal team is not intending to favour your version or not favour your version. What they are interested in is to make sure they ask questions which will enable me, when all this is over, to have enough evidence to make findings one way or another."

Mentor is still to face cross-examination from Jacob Zuma’s former chief operations officer, Lakela Kaunda.