WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry: Vytjie Mentor cross-examination continues

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor will be back in the hot seat at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.

Mentor returned to the stand on Monday after first testifying in August last year. She has been called to complete her evidence after the commission’s investigators dug into her earlier allegations.

She previously told the Zondo commission that she was flown from Cape Town to Johannesburg on a Monday in October 2010 for what she thought was a meeting with then-president Jacob Zuma. However both her description of the Gupta’s house and the flight she took to Johannesburg came under question.