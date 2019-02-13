Campus peace not on cards
UFH students demand removal of IntelliMali system as middleman
Various scenes played out at two University of Fort Hare campuses over payment of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to students on Tuesday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.