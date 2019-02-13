EC joins nationwide Cosatu strike over job losses
Thousands of pupils were sent home, municipal offices were closed, refuse was not collected while businesses including big retail and clothing stores closed their doors for hours in the Eastern Cape as Cosatu-affiliated unions took to the streets on Wednesday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.