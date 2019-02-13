Eskom 'technically insolvent', won't survive beyond April

Eskom is technically insolvent and at the current trajectory it will not survive beyond April 2019.

Acting DG of the department of public enterprises Thuto Shomang told MPs on Wednesday morning that Eskom's R420bn debt burden represents 15% of the sovereign's debt and that if the power utility defaults on its debt, it will threaten the economy.

Shomang said cash generated by the company does not cover operating and debt servicing costs.

The escalation of municipality and Soweto debt at around R28bn was another problem facing Eskom, including the increase in the number of Eskom employees from 32,000 in 2007 to 48,000 in 2018 with associated cost growing from R9.5bn to R29.5bn.