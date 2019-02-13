Gift of the Givers distributes water in Makhanda

Six massive Gift of the Givers trucks packed with bottled water will begin distribution of water to deprived Makhanda East residents from 10.30am Wednesday. Makhanda East has been without water for nine days and counting. The municipality has indicated it could not pump water as it was too turbid (muddy) and they had to wait until the mud settled before they could begin pumping.