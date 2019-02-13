'Massive failure of governance' at Sars under Tom Moyane, parliament hears

There was a "massive failure of integrity and governance" at Sars under the leadership of former commissioner Tom Moyane, parliament’s finance committee was told on Wednesday.

MPs were briefed by retired judge Robert Nugent on the findings and recommendations of the commission of inquiry he headed into the state of affairs at Sars.

Nugent said the failure of governance was made possible by weaknesses in the governing legislation for the revenue authority, which did not entrench governance structures in the organisation.

Nugent submitted his interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa towards the end of September 2018. It recommended the urgent removal of Moyane as commissioner in order to restore revenue collection. This was done and Moyane subsequently failed in several court bids to challenge the president’s decision.

A process is under way to find his replacement.