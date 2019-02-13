News

Protests ‘may scare off investors’

PREMIUM
By Zine George - 13 February 2019

Finance, tourism & economic development MEC Oscar Mabuyane has warned protestors in areas such as Xolobeni and Mtentu on the Wild Coast, saying if they make impossible demands they will drive investors away.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
X