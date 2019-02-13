Residents burn tyres at city hall in protest to have Makana council ousted
About 300 members of the Unemployed Peoples’ Movement set fire to tyres at the entrance to the Makana City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, demanding that the Makana Council be dissolved and new elections held within three months.
