Struggle icon Jack launches new book
A brief video documenting the life and times of Mkhuseli “Khusta” Jack set the tone as the Eastern Cape struggle hero launched his book in East London on Tuesday night. The more than 100-strong audience at the Guild Theatre clapped and cheered as footage showed Jack’s wedding day, as well as some of his most rousing speeches denouncing the apartheid government in the turbulent 80s.
