Court shoots down Hannah Cornelius kidnapper's appeal bid

One of the men convicted of robbing and kidnapping Stellenbosch University students Hannah Cornelius and Cheslin Marsh has had his application for leave to appeal dismissed.

Judge Rosheni Allie, who sentenced Nashville Julius in November 2018 to an effective 22 years in prison, rejected his bid to appeal against the conviction and sentence on Tuesday.

In her judgment, Allie said Julius “played an active role” in searching for Cornelius’s car keys when he, Vernon Witbooi, Geraldo Parsons and Eben van Niekerk robbed the two students in May 2017.