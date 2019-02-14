Is Ramaphosa a sellout? South Africa divided over shock claims
The hashtag #RamaphosaSellout has dominated the Twitter trends list since Cope leader Mosioua Lekota made shock allegations in parliament on Wednesday.
Lekota made the claims during the second day of the State of the Nation (Sona) debate, insisting President Cyril Ramaphosa had collaborated with apartheid authorities in the early 1970s.
Lekota received a standing ovation from the EFF, FF Plus and DA MPs after accusing Ramaphosa of being a sell-out.
The EFF called for a commission of inquiry into the claims, with the party wanting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to preside over it.
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi defended Ramaphosa against the claims. He revealed that they had first asked Lekota about these allegations as far back as 1983.
On social media, there was mixed reaction, with #lekota and #RamaphosaSellout hitting the top spots on the trends list.
Viva Lekota:
Same WhatsApp group. #RamaphosaSoldOut #Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/DYKnwYypdv— Ayabonga Kekana (@VhongaMyeni) February 13, 2019
I believe Terror— FREE KANYA CEKESHE (@Zodiac_Rebel) February 13, 2019
Terror is not Black Conscious but he is honest
When the guy declared that Land Expropriation without compensation was not the true ANC posture or character & even TM agreed
One thing you guys missed is that he was telling the truth about ANC#RamaphosaSoldOut
We demand a COMMISSION OF INQUIRY on all those who sold us out, those who sold the regime must come out #RamaphosaSoldOut pic.twitter.com/l7YTxKaDrE— Bushi Modise (@bushimodise) February 13, 2019
Nah, Lekota:
#RamaphosaSoldOut will be news to his detractors, why would Terror wait for 25 years?— Letlotlo ?®️ (@TheAlchemist_ZA) February 13, 2019
Let’s debate ideas rather than propaganda.
Question is:can #TerrorLekota repeat this statement outside the house?Outside the Parliamentary privilege?To even think that President #RamaphosaSoldOut is just unimaginable.There are so many Trusted Black Consciousness stalwarts who can confirm or deny this,before we get excited— Uncaptured Soul (@khozak) February 13, 2019
Terror Lekota who was confused last year and wanted and explanation on who 'our' people are, is now receiving a standing ovation from the flip flop kings for spreading rumours???#RamaphosaSoldOut— Mxhosa Xho!! (@xolile_mgidi) February 13, 2019