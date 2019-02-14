News

Is Ramaphosa a sellout? South Africa divided over shock claims

By Jessica Levitt - 14 February 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa has again made headlines after allegations by Cope's Mosioua Lekota.
Image: Gallo Images

The hashtag #RamaphosaSellout has dominated the Twitter trends list since Cope leader Mosioua Lekota made shock allegations in parliament on Wednesday.

Lekota made the claims during the second day of the State of the Nation (Sona) debate, insisting President Cyril Ramaphosa had collaborated with apartheid authorities in the early 1970s.

Lekota received a standing ovation from the EFF, FF Plus and DA MPs after accusing Ramaphosa of being a sell-out. 

The EFF called for a commission of inquiry into the claims, with the party wanting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to preside over it. 

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi defended Ramaphosa against the claims. He revealed that they had first asked Lekota about these allegations as far back as 1983.

On social media, there was mixed reaction, with #lekota and #RamaphosaSellout hitting the top spots on the trends list.

