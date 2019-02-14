R449 for red roses? We compare the cost of 'love'
Economic crisis? What economic crisis?
While you'd think that South Africans are saving every spare cent they have for a generator or inverter since Eishkom might just "cease to exist" in a few months' time, apparently there's still more than enough Randelas lying around to buy roses for bae. Or potential bae. Or side-chick.
We scouted some major South African retailers the day before Valentine's Day to see just how exorbitant the cost of a few flowers could possibly be - and more importantly, if customers were ready to fork out.
From limp petals to heart-shaped balloons, issa thorny situation!
Flower Spot
Cost: R299,80 - R389,80
How many: 20 in a bunch
Worth it? Flower Spot had three different options for shoppers. The most expensive bunch came in at R389,80. These long-stemmed red roses were medium-sized and there were 20 of 'em. The second option was R349,80. They were identical to the long-stemmed roses, bar the stem length. The cheapest at the store was R299,80 for 20 roses. The stems on these were the shortest.
Woolworths
Cost: R189,99
How many: 11-12 in a bunch
Worth it? These small, medium-stemmed roses make zero impression on the customer. Each bunch has between 11 and 12 roses.
Single rose: Apparently if you don't care to spend more than R140 for an entire bunch, you can buy a single rose for "just" R35.
Pick n Pay
Cost: R150
How many: Ten in a bunch
Worth it? They're full, in good condition and blooming. The retailer threw in a bit of greenery, which does an adequate job of trickery. Also, Pick n Pay claims that it will donate R1 for every bunch of flowers bought towards the Quasar Trust, which raises funds for quadriplegics.
Single rose: Pick n Pay also offers a single rose option, which comes in at R29.99 and has a shorter stem than the Woolworths rose.
Spar
Cost: R149,99 - R189,99
How many: Spar did not have red roses but instead offered a bouquet of mixed white and red flowers. The retailer buffed the bunch up with some greenery. Adding a spin on their bunch, Spar offered a variety of foil balloons - although these came at a cost and added an extra R40 to the purchase.
Worth it? If you aren't into plain red, then the alternative works. Of course, the flowers include the less "romantic" daisy.
Single rose: The Spar single rose was priced at R29,99 and had a firm plastic casing - 'cause that matters, you know.
Checkers
Cost: R149,99
How many: Six in a bunch
Worth it? This humble bouquet has got six red roses of OK-ish quality. There's a bunch of white frosting to attempt to bulk it up. And the wrapping is, er, cute with red kisses on the plastic.
Netflorist
Cost: R449,95 - R4499,95 (Yes, really!)
Worth it? Netflorist has a range of options for customers. From 12 red roses at a cost of R449.95 to 100 roses in a vase at a whopping R4499,95, this retailer certainly caters for a variety of budgets - ranging from high to very, very, very high.