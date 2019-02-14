The DA battles Ramaphosa at ConCourt over cabinet reshuffles

While the case was withdrawn after Gordhan was reappointed to cabinet under Ramaphosa, the court ruled that the president release records surrounding the controversial decision.

When Ramaphosa was elected, he decided to take up the fight, unsuccessfully, in the Supreme Court of Appeal. Now, in the Constitutional Court, he is arguing that this judgment would lead to future interference by the judiciary in executive decisions.

In his affidavit, Ramaphosa argues that the “chilling effect” of the Constitutional Court not appealing the lower court ruling will be that it will be “binding in relation to all executive decisions”.

In its heads of argument, the DA says the high court did not breach the separation of powers doctrine.

“Once it is conceded, as it has been, that the dismissal decisions are subject to challenge under legality review, including on grounds of irrationality, it is difficult to see how it can seriously be contended that reasons need not be provided by the president. How else are the litigants and courts able to assess the rationality of the decisions concerned?” the DA is set to argue before the apex court.

While The Presidency argues in its heads of argument that there are no records of a decision to reshuffle the executive, the DA has rubbished this.

The hearing is expected to take place at 10am.