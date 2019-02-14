Warning: heavy rain and a chance of flooding in three provinces
The SA Weather Service issued a warning on Thursday for heavy rain across Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
Forecaster Mavhi Maliage said the expected rain could lead to localised flooding.
"In Gauteng, heavy rains will be seen over Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.
"We have also issued a warning for heavy rainfall and flooding over the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga," said Maliage.
The wet weather will continue for Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo until the weekend, Maliage said.
Warning: 14/02/2019 12h00 TO 16/02/2019 00h00 Heavy rain leading to flooding is expected in places over the north-eastern parts of Mpumalanga today, including the northern parts tomorrow (Friday).
Mid morning satellite image (14 Feb 2019). Warnings issued for flooding and heavy rain for northern and eastern parts of Limpopo today and a warning for localised flooding in Gauteng. Please be safe when travelling. In contrast, fine and very hot in the western half of SA.
Thunderstorms were expected over the Northern Cape, eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the Free State.
"Cool conditions are expected in Gauteng from Thursday until Saturday with temperatures ranging from 21°C and 24°C."
Despite the good rains, dams are not yet full.
Dam Status & Total Storage Capacity in the Upper Vaal Catchment
11 February 2019 - Be waterwise, use water responsibly, reduce consumption. Get a comparison of the IVRS system dam levels for this week, last week and last year.
Meanwhile, power utility Eskom on Thursday implemented stage 2 load-shedding from 8am until 10pm.
Load-shedding started on Sunday, and by Monday the power utility had ramped up the power cuts to stage 4 due to "continued pressure" on the national electricity grid.
DRIVING IN THE RAIN TIPS
Give yourself extra time for your trip and:
1️⃣ Reduce your speed
2️⃣ Turn your lights on
3️⃣ Put down your phone
4️⃣ Keep a safe following distance