Warning: heavy rain and a chance of flooding in three provinces

The SA Weather Service issued a warning on Thursday for heavy rain across Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Forecaster Mavhi Maliage said the expected rain could lead to localised flooding.

"In Gauteng, heavy rains will be seen over Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

"We have also issued a warning for heavy rainfall and flooding over the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga," said Maliage.

The wet weather will continue for Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo until the weekend, Maliage said.