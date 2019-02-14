Workers told to leave unsafe building
Hundreds of social development, economics staff moved after gas leak
“It is not possible to work in this condition as it directly affects oxygen in the building.”
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.