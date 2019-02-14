News

Workers told to leave unsafe building

Hundreds of social development, economics staff moved after gas leak

PREMIUM
By Siphe Macanda - 14 February 2019

“It is not possible to work in this condition as it directly affects oxygen in the building.”

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Saxonwold compound does not match home described by Vytjie Mentor
Meet the journalists | Prasa burning: An investigation into CT's train fires
X