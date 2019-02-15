Cops clash with students at University of Fort Hare

According to Sasco provincial executive committee member and student, Phumlani Msenge, the situation is tense and there are “police all over”.

An unconfirmed number of students were arrested while others were injured when the police used rubber bullets to disperse them.

Earlier in the day, students held a mass meeting at which they resolved not to return to class until university vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu addressed them.

“The resolution of the mass meeting was that all the operations of the university remain on hold until we are given the attention by management,” Msenge said.

After the meeting, the students demonstrated around the campus making their way to main gate.

“The (demonstration) turned violent when police arrived and started shooting at us with rubber bullets and using teargas to disperse us. Students ran into their rooms,” he said.

Msenge said police entered the campus and went from one residence to the next, “terrorising students”.

