Cyril Ramaphosa's biggest moves since taking up the presidency
February marks 12 months since President Cyril Ramaphosa took the reins from Jacob Zuma.
From his drive to bring in R100bn in investments to cleaning up state-owned enterprises, here are five moves we’ve seen from the president.
Investment drive
President Ramaphosa set a target to attract R100bn in investments over five years. A special envoy was appointed to travel the world in search of investment opportunities to bring into the South African economy.
The envoy is led by former finance minister Trevor Manuel, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, businesswoman Phumzile Langeni and former Standard Bank head Jacko Maree.
President Ramaphosa hosted an investment conference in October 2018, securing about R300bn in pledges from local and international companies
Jobs Summit
In several agreements with organised labour, the private sector, government and community, the Jobs Summit aims to create 275,000 direct jobs as year.
The jobs summit followed the Youth Employment Service, a collaboration between government and the private sector to secure paid internships for unemployed youth.
Shamila Batohi
To stabilise the National Prosecuting Authority, President Ramaphosa appointed Advocate Shamila Batohi as National Director of Public Prosecutions.
At the State of the Nation Address on February 7, the president announced that the NPA will set up a special unit to deal with state capture prosecutions.
Tom Moyane
President Ramaphosa implemented recommendations from a report by the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by Sars that the president dismiss embattled Sars commissioner Tom Moyane.
A panel, led by Trevor Manuel, has been set up to interview candidates to fill Moyane’s post.
Eskom
Various plans have been announced by government to help Eskom out of its financial and operational woes.
In December 2018, President Ramaphosa set up a task team to advise on a turnaround strategy for Eskom. He has also announced that Eskom will be split into three separate units – generation, transmission and distribution.