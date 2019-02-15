News

EC rapist on the run while co-accused gets 30-year sentence

By Bhongo Jacob - 15 February 2019

An alleged rapist from Ngqamakhwe who was granted bail remains at large while his co-accused was handed a 30-year sentence by the Tsomo Regional Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Introducing the NEW KFC Zinger Chutney Burger
Introducing the NEW KFC Zinger Chutney Burger
X