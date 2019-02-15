'R676 for 12 dead roses?' Mzansi slams Netflorist for Valentine's Day 'disaster'
Netflorist has faced the heat for more than 24 hours after hundreds of people took to social media to slam the online delivery service for its poor products and communication.
Customers who had bought gifts from the company for Valentine’s Day on Thursday tweeted images of the flowers they had purchased.
@NetFlorist apparently this is what R979 of roses buys you. Complete rip off. Please refund me ASAP pic.twitter.com/DmpDoSRC0x— Robert Franco (@RobertDrudge) February 14, 2019
Hey @NetFlorist what is this you sent my girlfriend!? This is no where near what I expected from you. Absolutely shocking service. Is this what your R600 of flowers get me? The dog box #netflorist #terribleservice you need to make this right! pic.twitter.com/ttd5eJE0yX— Mayur Kara (@Mayur_Kara) February 14, 2019
R676? For 12 almost dead roses? And babies that clearly have no breath? @NetFlorist this is totally taking the piss on #Valentines2019 Let’s make them famous! pic.twitter.com/6clnppCXKw— Tim ✳️ (@TimLombard) February 14, 2019
What @NetFlorist promise to deliver vs what they actually deliver pic.twitter.com/8Dv2BQUwOr— Major 1....Provovo (@OriginalQuefela) February 14, 2019
@NetFlorist i stopped using this service when they delivered dead roses to my wife for her birthday and they called them Abracadabra Roses? pic.twitter.com/awLQYleIoU— Enough Axe (@AxeEnough) February 14, 2019
Many customers complained that they had made their orders for Valentine’s Day way in advance and they simply did not arrive.
What was Netflorist meant to do when you called this Morning to place your order? Didn't you beg for them to make a plan & they did make a plan. Even calling yesterday was already too late. Start gardening and deliver her your own flowers in 2020. #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/UvGDQQwgtM— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) February 14, 2019
I have placed and order 7 days in advance( 7th of Feb 2019) for the order to be delivered on the 14th Feb 2019.Wen i track my order it says Out for delivery, its now 14th FEB time- 5PM & the order hasn't been delivered yet. @NetFlorist #netflorist u dont even pick up our calls!— King Nessa ? (@Vee_Ledz) February 14, 2019
People said when they tried to contact Netflorist, the lines had been “disconnected.”
Hi @NetFlorist , are you guys not taking calls? How do I get assistance ?— Xolile Sigwebela (@xoleesigwebela) February 14, 2019
TimesLIVE made several attempts to contact Netflorist for comment. The calls went unanswered.
This screen grab of what appears to be a conversation between Netflorist and a customer also went viral. In the thread, Netflorist told the customer that the flowers had not left the building.
Ppl please help me here. @NetFlorist trying my patience. I placed this order a week ago to avoid issues...Kante this is service we should be ok with? pic.twitter.com/uTLU6phQgx— Kgalalelo (@LeloM) February 14, 2019
First and the last time I'm using @NetFlorist ??? https://t.co/INw36bi3e6— Randy Phasha (@randyphasha) February 14, 2019