Traffic office’s services resume at slow pace
Although construction work continues at the traffic department in Braelyn, full services resumed at the offices on Monday. However, on Thursday, licence and learner’s licence applicants were made to queue for hours as there was only one cashier on duty for a large part of the morning. The Braelyn offices were set alight during the Samwu strike in December.
