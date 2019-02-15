Woman beats up teen after daughter’s spat
Mother claims her daughter was humiliated by video of her assault
A 16-year-old Maria Louw High School pupil is still in shock after she was attacked by her friend’s mother on her way to school last week.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.