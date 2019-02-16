Mthatha Airport can reopen for flights
The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) has confirmed that Mthatha airport can reopen for flights. It has been restored to Category 4. "We have uplifted the Mthatha category based on rigorous work, appointments and decisions made by the Eastern Cape government in addressing our findings," said Sacaa spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu.
