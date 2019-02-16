Top team in Caster’s corner

The South African government is going to spend an estimated R25-million in a court battle against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)‚ where they are defending 800m world and Olympic champion Caster Semenya. Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa and her director-general, Alec Moemi, confirmed that the government was footing the bill for the assembly of a powerful team of local and international experts.