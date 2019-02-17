24 bodies retrieved from flooded Zimbabwe gold mine

Rescue workers retrieved 24 bodies and eight survivors Saturday from two flooded gold mines in Zimbabwe where officials fear dozens more illegal miners are still trapped, state television reported.

"Eight of the trapped minors have been rescued ... while 24 bodies have been retrieved to date as rescue efforts continue at Battlefields Mine," the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The two disused mines are situated near the town of Kadoma, 145 kilometres (90 miles) southwest of the capital Harare.

The rescued received medical attention on site before being take to hospital, but were in a stable condition, the report added.

Television footage showed some of the men, in soaked, muddy clothes, being helped to a makeshift clinic.