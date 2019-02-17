Airport follow-home robbery showdown

A driver was shot when a family was followed home by robbers from the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg over the weekend, a security company says.

In the latest of a series of "follow-home" robberies, the Suburban Control Centre and Intelligence Bureau SA said the incident occurred on Saturday February 16.

The family and their driver were accosted by four robbers in Smuts Avenue, Waterval Estate, Northcliff.

Two shots were fired by the suspects.

The driver of their transport company later stopped at the Engen garage at Northcliff Corner, just down the road, after realising that he had been shot.

"The driver is in a stable condition," after being transported to hospital by ER24 paramedics.

The suspects made their getaway in a white Toyota Corolla.