BCM mayor in China to assess solar energy plant for Berlin
Preparations for similar local project under way
Buffalo City mayor Xola Pakati led a high-powered delegation to China last week to view the production plant of a solar energy provider that is expected to build something similar in Berlin later this year.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.