Pandemonium at Fort Hare
SRC distances itself from violent, damaging protest
A bitter battle is looming between the University of Fort Hare’s student representative council (SRC) and politically-aligned student organisations as each blames the other for violence and destruction on the university’s Alice campus on Friday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.