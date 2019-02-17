News

Ready for take-off again at Mthatha airport

Relief as flights set to resume this week

PREMIUM
By Lulamile Feni - 17 February 2019

Mthatha Airport will gradually return to normal this week after getting the green light from the national flight safety authority on Friday for its improved security and aerodrome features.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

CHOC Celebrates 40 Years!
Introducing the NEW KFC Zinger Chutney Burger
X