UCT promises action over offensive poster on campus

The University of Cape Town has distanced itself from a Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania (Pasma) poster, after a photograph of it was shared on social media.

Virologist Ed Rybicki spotted the poster, which advocates anti-white sentiment. He tagged the university, commenting: "An example of the kind of elevated academic discourse at our university. In the window of the student cafeteria next to the courtyard in the faculty of health sciences."

UCT replied, stating it was not aware of the poster.

"The university distances itself from the language used in this poster and will get the relevant department to take appropriate action on this matter," UCT pledged.

Former students of the respected and liberal university shared their dismay at the rhetoric espoused by the poster.

"Sad after so many 'white' people campaigned or protested to allow people of other races to go to UCT. History so easily forgotten!" Eddie de Jager‏ @WarbirdSA tweeted.