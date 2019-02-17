WATCH | Celebrating more than just hope

CHOC fights childhood cancer with joyous hearts and strong minds

Hope, love and a fierce resilience spilled out of Frere Hospital’s C3 ward Friday as Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (CHOC) Eastern Cape celebrated each and every child, parent, nurse and doctor in the fight against childhood cancer. In collaboration with Frere Hospital’s paediatric oncology unit, CHOC launched its newest three-minute music video Friday morning, marking another International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) and celebrating CHOC’s 40th anniversary.