Bosasa to close after being ditched by SA banks
Bosasa announced on Monday that it has gone into voluntarily liquidation following the closing of its bank accounts. Bosasa, which is now known as African Global Operations, found itself embroiled in allegations of state capture when its former COO, Angelo Agrizzi, appeared before the Zondo commission and testified about corruption and bribes relating to the firm’s contracts with the government.
