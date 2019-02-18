Facebook behaves like a ‘digital gangster,’ say UK MPs

A scathing British parliamentary report on Monday branded Facebook “digital gangsters” that knowingly violated data privacy and competition laws.

Lawmakers’ 18-month investigation into disinformation and “fake news” also accused Facebook of failing to faithfully fight Russia’s alleged attempts to influence elections.

Cultural select committee chair Damian Collins said Facebook “deliberately sought to frustrate our work by giving incomplete, disingenuous and at times misleading answers to our questions.”

Facebook co-founder and chief Mark Zuckerberg turned down three requests to appear before the committee.

“Companies like Facebook should not be allowed to behave like ‘digital gangsters’ in the online world, considering themselves to be ahead of and beyond the law,” the report said.

“Social media companies cannot hide behind the claim of being merely a ‘platform’ and maintain that they have no responsibility themselves in regulating the content of their sites.”