Farmers propose sale of land to the government

The community of Ntushu Ntushu, two farmers and Great Kei Mayor Ngenisile Tekile have put to bed a land issue in the Glen Eden area, with the two farmers proposing to sell 42ha to the government. Following a land protest that left more than a dozen residents injured by rubber bullet wounds, two land owners, through a family trust, have put 42ha of land for sale to the government to develop “on behalf” of Ntushu Ntushu residents near Glen Eden in the Great Kei region.