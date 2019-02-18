Fort Hare students appear in court for public violence
Twelve University of Fort Hare students will appear before the Alice magistrate's court on Monday afternoon. They are facing charges of public violence. On Friday, hundreds of students demonstrated outside the Alice campus blocking part of the road in from the campus with burning tyres. The move came after a mass meeting resolution that they continue with the protest.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.