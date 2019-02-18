Happy end to bush toilet shame

Imagine a teacher having to stop a lesson because she needs to take a pupil, if not two or more, into the bush so that they can answer the call of nature.

Many who take such privilege as having a toilet for granted would be forgiven for thinking that this could not possibly be a story of the daily grind of some people in a modern state such as SA.

But this used to be a lived experience for Hadifele Matsetela, principal of Reahlahlwa Primary, a school on a farm in the Waterberg region of Limpopo.

Now that is all in the past for Matsetela, who teaches a combined class of grades Rs and 1s, who at their age needed to take risks just to do something as basic as relieving themselves.

"We have been suffering for a long time. The children had to go into the bush where snakes could bite them. But now I no longer have to go into the bush with the little ones. I'm so happy," she said.

The sorry condition of the school's old toilets touched deputy minister of basic education Buti Manamela when he visited the area to hand out school shoes to needy pupils at the beginning of the school year last year.

To cut a long story, Manamela facilitated a project to build new toilets on the school grounds and, crucially, former Reahlahlwa pupils helped to raise funds to get the project off the ground.