Man arrested over rape of 99-year-old woman in Port St Johns

A 99-year-old Port St Johns woman was allegedly raped in her house at the weekend by a relative. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Mali Govender said a suspect was arrested and charged with assaulting and raping the elderly woman. He said the victim reported being alone and asleep in her homestead at Nkunzimbini locality when a relative first entered her house and attempted to strangle her.