Mnangagwa retires top military men while vice-president is out of country

Major-General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, who was commander of the elite Presidential Guard that brought to an end former president Robert Mugabe’s 37-year-rule in November 2017 - and also the leader of the military unit that reportedly shot at unarmed protesters, killing at least six civilians on August 1 as post-election violence rocked Harare - is the most notable retired servicemen.

Sources say Sanyatwe - a close ally of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, the former army boss - might be posted to Tanzania on an ambassadorial role.

Air Vice-Marshall Shebba Shumbayawonda, who was the acting commander of the country's air force when Mugabe was toppled, has also been retired.

Major-General Martin Chedondo, who in recent years has been active in Zanu-PF’s commissariat, is also on the list. In 2012 he openly told soldiers to “support Zanu-PF because it is the only political party that has national interests at heart”.

Then there is Major-General Douglas Nyikayaramba, another fierce defender of Mugabe’s rule. In 2002 he was the chief executive officer of the Electoral Supervisory Commission (ESC), the predecessor of the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC).