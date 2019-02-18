PSJ plan to outsource its debt collection
Municipality’s revenue officials incompetent, says mayor
Port St Johns municipality wants to outsource its debt collection and administration. Mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo said a long Samwu strike last year had starved the municipality of revenue. In January, the mayor told a public meeting the municipality was thinking of hiring a private company to do their debt collection.
